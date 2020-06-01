34 new COVID-19 cases in Montana

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 6/1/20

According to data released by the Montana Disaster Emergency Service’s Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force, Montana added a startling 34 new COVID-19 cases across four days, beginning with eight new cases on Thursday. 12 additional cases were added on Friday, 10 on Saturday and four on Sunday. As Montana heads into Phase 2 of reopening efforts, in which the mandatory 14-day out-of-state travel quarantine will be lifted and allows restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, casinos and gyms will be allowed to increase capacity to 75 percent, among other edicts, the large jump in cases should give both lawmakers and citizens pause. Nine of the new cases were in Yellowstone County and 18, more than half, were in Big Horn County. To date, there are 41 active COVID-19 cases in Montana with two active hospitalizations.