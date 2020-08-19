$400 weekly UI payments approved

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/19/20

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry applied and was approved for the“Lost Wage Assistance” funds through the Federal Emergency Management Administration. This provides an additional $400 per week to those receiving Unemployment Insurance benefits due to COVID-19. FEMA disaster relief funds cover $300 of these weekly payments and the remaining $100 comes from Montana’s allocation of the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund. This follows the expiration of the $600 payments that were provided through the federal government, and which expired in July. Qualifying recipients will begin receiving the additional $400 Aug. 1 and the duration is dependent on whether FEMA funding is exhausted or the federal government enacts new law, similar to the recently expired Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, that would supplant the Lost Wages Assistance payment. Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah were approved for assistance as well.