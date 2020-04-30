8 consecutive days of 0 new cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 146. There are zero confirmed active cases. There have been a total of 145 people recovered and 2,206 people tested in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Being waited on will have a new meaning during the phased reopening of local eateries and dining establishments beginning Monday, May 4.

To protect customers from COVID-19 and adhere to state requirements, self-service options will temporarily be prohibited. Customers must be served at a table, buffets and drink refills will no longer be available, and easily accessible table top condiments may be removed, but ask if your server may be able to offer alternatives.

Learn more on reopening Montana here https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/reopening/.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.