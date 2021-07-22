A bong for the outdoors

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/22/21

Adam Sklar and Colin Frazer were joking about how hikers loved to dangle things off their backpacks. Naturally, the joking turned into an entrepreneur’s question: what if you could dangle a bong off of your backpack while recreating? The duo, already armed with welding skills from building custom bikes, decided to design an outdoor-lifestyle friendly, indestructible titanium bong. Alongside their friend, Taylor Wallace, they co-founded Dangle Supply, a warehouse operation they hope to turn into a showroom and events space on Bozeman’s northeast side.