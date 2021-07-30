Active forest management plans in motion across Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/30/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte on July 28 announced that project agreements of the cross-boundary, active management projects associated with the Montana Forest Action Plan have been signed and completed. The state of Montana committed $4.5 million from the fire suppression account and received $500,000 in grant funds from the Forest Service. The action plan includes fuel mitigation in Miles City, a temporary forestry road in the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, logging operations near Hamilton, and many similar projects across southwest Montana.



“This fire season has proven to all Montanans the importance of active forest management to reduce wildfire risk,” Gianforte said in a news release. “These fourteen active management projects across the state will create more resilient forests, improve wildlife habitat, increase recreational opportunities, and support local economies with good-paying jobs in the forest products industry.”