American Bank: This Pivotal Moment

Celebrating the joy of winter in Big Sky

Special advertisement

Youth ski racing has been part of the fabric of Big Sky since the 1970s, when strict Austrian ski instructors – some of the former World Cup racers – coached local kids, many competing in weekend NASTAR races below the Explorer Lift.

As teams formed, this eventually led to the inception of the Big Sky ski Education Foundation. Read about this evolution and interesting history of our favorite ski hill. Read the article.