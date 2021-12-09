American Idol winner launches WMPAC season

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center’s ninth winter season opens on Wednesday, Dec. 15 with a Christmas performance by Maddie Poppe. Poppe is a singer-songwriter who hails from Clarksville, Iowa, and was the winner of season 16 of “American Idol.” She’ll take the WMPAC stage to perform a selection of holiday and Christmas classics, many of which appear on her 2020 EP, aptly titled “Christmas from Home.” Poppe also has a full-length studio album, released in 2019, titled “Whirlwind.” Poppe’s performance is being co-hosted by the Arts Council of Big Sky and makes for a perfect Christmas season activity for the family.

She’s followed by a double-header performance on Dec. 27-28 by Black Magic. The show is a celebration of Black movement and history, featuring some of the best street dancers in the country today, including Quentin Robinson, founder of Missoula-based non-profit Movements 4 Movements. The show’s artistic designer is Jon Boogz, whose dance artistry and activism was recently featured in the Netflix documentary series “Move.” Boogz has also collaborated with a range of artists such as Mikhail Baryshnikov and Naomi Campell, and has worked with Apple and Lexus as a creative consultant.

In the new year, WMPAC will put on the Big Sky Laugh Fest, featuring a performance by legendary sketch comedy group The Second City on Jan. 7 and stand-up comedian Roy Wood Jr on Jan. 8. Wood Jr was a long-time correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, and has recorded two stand-up specials with Comedy Central. Unlike most WMPAC shows, Wood Jr.’s is recommended for ages 18 and up, so leave the kids at home and enjoy an adults-only night out with friends.

During the height of the pandemic, WMPAC upgraded to an advanced streaming infrastructure and now offers either an in-person performance or a high-quality streaming experience for those who feel more comfortable seeing a show from home.

In keeping with the policies of other performing arts centers around the country, WMPAC will have COVID procedures and safety measures in place consistent with local school district policies and CDC guidelines. Beginning with the performance of Black Magic, guests will be asked at the door to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the show. Ticket holders are encouraged to download and use the MyBindle app to streamline the entry process.

Tickets and more information are available at warrenmillerpac.org.