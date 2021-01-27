American Legion hosts sixth annual oratorical contest

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – American Legion Post 99 hosted its sixth annual oratorical competition at Lone Peak High School on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. in the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. Four sophomore students competed in the event, which offered $500 cash for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place, along with advancement to the district competition for the first-place winner.

Each participant was asked to prepare a speech at least eight minutes in length and no longer than ten minutes. Points were deducted for violating time constraints. The topic had to address some aspect of the U.S. Constitution showcasing each individual’s interpretation of the document.

The students not only faced the daunting task of speaking to an audience for eight minutes, but they were not allowed notes onstage, the use of a podium or microphone, and were being scored by three judges.

“The fact that they got up there and did what they did is impressive enough,” said Tony Coppola, the master of ceremonies for the event. “I don’t think anybody in that room, besides the four kids on the stage, could have done what they did. I’m definitely proud of their grit and their resiliency and then just the dedication to it. This was all voluntary.”

Here are the results and topics: