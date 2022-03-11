American Legion Post No. 99 offers rent subsidy with drawing

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – American Legion Post No. 99 wants to help address housing affordability issues in Big Sky. To do so, American Legion has placed a can at the Big Sky Community Food Bank for customers and friends to enter into a drawing to win $1,000 in rent subsidy.

To enter, simply prove your Big Sky residency and add your name and phone number to a ticket. Drawings will be held every three months with the first one taking place on March 31.

“The housing crisis is a big problem in Big Sky right now, so this is an awesome opportunity for local workers to catch a break,” Big Sky local renter Payton Lowery said. “A big thank you to the American Legion and hopefully this inspires other businesses as well.”

Locals can enter once per month. The $1,000 check will be written directly to the landlord on the winner’s behalf.