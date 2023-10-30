Connect with us

Annual Can the Griz kicks off Nov. 4 ahead of Brawl of the Wild matchup 

The annual Can The Griz Food Drive will start on Nov. 4 and run through Nov. 18. The Gallatin Valley community, alongside Montana State University, will compete against University of Montana and Missoula to raise the most money and collect the most food in two weeks. 

Donations will go toward the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Bounty of the Bridgers, MSU’s campus food pantry. 

This is the 24th year of Can the Griz. Last year, MSU and the Gallatin Valley area were victorious after raising $405,200, and donating 207,854 pounds of food, according to MSU News Service

Learn more about Can the Griz here

