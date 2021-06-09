Annual Summer Trails Challenge kicks off

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/9/21

Each June, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust asks recreationists to log each mile they’ve hiked, biked or run in an effort to raise money for the nonprofit dedicated to preserving open spaces. Each mile logged raises $1, and participants can log their miles now through June 25 to help reach GVLT’s fundraising goal of $77,500. With the help of local businesses who pledge to match donations, the Summer Trails Challenge is one of GVLT’s biggest fundraising events of the year—and doesn’t even require a credit card. Remind your friends, family and people you see along the valley’s many trails.