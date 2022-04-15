Yellowstone
April 15 select roads opening in Yellowstone National Park: ANTICIPATE DELAYS
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
- Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed.
- Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
- The park will attempt to open the following road segments tomorrow as scheduled:
- West Entrance to Old Faithful
- Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris
- However, more snow is forecasted in the park tonight with the potential for freezing rain over the weekend.
- Other road segments will open as conditions allow.
- The road between the North Entrance, Mammoth Hot Springs and Northeast Entrance is open year-round.
- The public should be prepared to alter their park travel plans depending on weather conditions which could change rapidly. In-park services are very limited. Visit Operating Hours and Seasons for area-specific services.
- Crews will continue making every effort to ensure a safe road opening for the 2022 season.
- Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
- Visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads.
- Call 307 344-2117 for a recorded message.
- Sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.
