April 15 select roads opening in Yellowstone National Park: ANTICIPATE DELAYS

16 hours ago

Plowing operations March 28, 2017. NPS PHOTO / Jacob W. Frank

Stay informed about road status

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

  • Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed.
  • Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
  • The park will attempt to open the following road segments tomorrow as scheduled:
    • West Entrance to Old Faithful
    • Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris
  • However, more snow is forecasted in the park tonight with the potential for freezing rain over the weekend.
  • Other road segments will open as conditions allow.
  • The road between the North Entrance, Mammoth Hot Springs and Northeast Entrance is open year-round.  
  • The public should be prepared to alter their park travel plans depending on weather conditions which could change rapidly. In-park services are very limited. Visit Operating Hours and Seasons for area-specific services.
  • Crews will continue making every effort to ensure a safe road opening for the 2022 season.
  • Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
    • Visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads.
    • Call 307 344-2117 for a recorded message.
    • Sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

