Arts Council announcing summer concert lineup May 4

EBS STAFF

The Arts Council of Big Sky will be announcing its 2023 summer concert lineup on Thursday, May 4, at the Waypoint. The event coincides with the annual Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraising effort, and will feature raffles, videos and live music. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the lineup reveal starting an hour later, and live music following the reveal at around 8 p.m. Hardwood Heart, a Missoula exploratory string band, will be performing.

Music in the Mountains features nationally touring bands performing outdoors in Len Hill Park, creating a family friendly atmosphere with food vendors, beverages, kids art activities and more. The events are free and open to everyone. This summer’s concerts start on June 22 and will finish on Sept. 7.

“We’re super excited about this summer’s lineup,” said Arts Council Executive Director Brian Hurlbut, who books all of the bands for Music in the Mountains. “We have many new bands as well as a few returning artists, and a variety of genres will be represented.”

The concert series will also feature local and regional opening acts each week, performing in the Emerging Artist Series, presented by the Spanish Peaks Community Foundation. These musicians showcase the amazing talent we have here locally and across Montana.

Give Big Gallatin Valley is a 24-hour celebration of giving that supports over 230 local nonprofits through Gallatin County. It runs from 6 p.m. on May 4 until 6 p.m. on May 5. In 2022, the Arts Council raised close to $30,000 through Give Big to support its year-round programming.

In the past eight years, the community has raised more than $11 million for over 230 nonprofits throughout Gallatin County, supporting arts, housing, conservation, youth, social justice, seniors, animals, and more.