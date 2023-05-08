Upcoming events for this week May 8-14

Monday, May 8

Library Storytime, BASE, 10:30 a.m.

Afterschool BASEcamp, BASE, 4 p.m.

AA Women’s Meeting, Big Sky Christian Fellowship Offices, 5:30 p.m.

Woodburning Community Art Classes, BASE, 6 p.m.

NA Meeting, Big Sky Medical Center, 6:30 p.m.

Competitive Video Games, The Waypoint, 7 p.m.

Trivia Night with Captain Kirk, Tips Up, 9 p..m.

Tuesday, May 9

Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting, Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.

Toddler Tuesday, BASE, 10 a.m.

Afterschool BASEcamp, BASE, 4 p.m.

AA Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 99 Bingo, The Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

St. Joseph Mass, Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.

AA Meeting, Big Sky Medical Center, 12 p.m.

Afterschool BASEcamp, BASE, 4 p.m.

Resin Cast Floral Pendants Community Arts Class, BASE, 6 p.m.

Trivia Fundraiser: Are You Smarter Than a Ninth Grader? The Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 6 p.m.

Trivia Night, The Waypoint, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

All Levels Pottery Class, BASE, 8 a.m.

Al-Anon Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 4 p.m.

Afterschool BASEcamp, BASE, 4 p.m.

AA Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.

World Tour Paddling Film Festival, The Waypoint, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Runoff Cleanoff, Big Sky Community Park, 9 a.m.

Library Storytime, BASE, 10:30 a.m.

Open Pottery Studio, BASE, 5 p.m.

Screening: Concerts on the Big Screen, The Waypoint, 8 p.m.

Live Music, Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

AA Meeting, Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.

Annual Flag Raising sponsored by American Legion Post 99, Soldier’s Chapel, 10 a.m.

Annual Cleanup at Red Cliff Gun Range, Red Cliff Gun Range, 12 p.m.

Flag Retirement and BBQ, sponsored by Sons of Legion, Red Cliff Gun Range, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Mass, Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

St. Joseph’s Mass, Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.

All Saints in Big Sky, Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.

Open Pottery Studio, BASE, 4 p.m.

Big Sky Christian Fellowship, Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Screening: Throwback Movies, The Waypoint, 8 p.m.