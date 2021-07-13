Arts Council launches new public art campaign

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY ­– The Arts Council of Big Sky has added to the community’s cultural landscape over the years with several public art installations around town. The organization’s latest sculpture, Gibbous, aims to put some “kinetic in our aesthetic,” by placing a moving sculpture in the Town Center roundabout.

The sculpture is by artist Pedro de Movellan, one of America’s most innovative and visionary contemporary sculptors. Named for the gibbous phase of the moon, de Movellan’s kinetic sculpture is propelled by air currents. The movement of his work responds to the environment around it, activated by even the lightest breeze and becoming more energetic as winds increase. Vibrant red was chosen by the artist to contrast against Montana’s vivid blue skies, brilliant white snowscapes and lush greens of summer.

Last fall, de Movellan visited Big Sky to help find the perfect location for Gibbous. Given its space, natural alignment with Lone Peak and ample supply of wind, the roundabout at Huntley Drive and Town Center Avenue has been identified as the ideal site.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Gibbous to the community,” says Brian Hurlbut, the Arts Council’s executive director. “This will be another signature piece for Big Sky and continue the forward momentum of our growing public art program.”

Most of the funds to purchase Gibbous have already been raised, but the Arts Council is asking the community to help with the final push. The public part of the campaign will help raise the remaining $25,000, with installation scheduled for late fall. The existing sculpture in the roundabout, called Menhir I by Bozeman artist Zak Zakovi, will remain in the Arts Council’s public art program and a public vote will be held to determine its new location.

The ACBS currently manages eight sculptures and more than 40 utility box wraps around Big Sky. As Big Sky evolves, the Arts Council is dedicated to enhancing the community through artistic experiences. The public art program is one of three main focus areas for the ACBS, and it contributes greatly to the community by helping to define our character and identity, increase cultural depth and diversity, and improve livability.

“Our public art program is now our biggest asset,” says Hurlbut. “It’s a testament to how much our residents and visitors appreciate and support art in the community.”

To learn more about Gibbous, please visit bigskyarts.org/public art.