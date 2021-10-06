Arts Council welcomes new sculpture

The Arts Council of Big Sky and artist Pedro de Movellán will host the ribbon cutting ceremony for “Gibbous,” a permanent art sculpture at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Huntley Drive roundabout. Located by Roxy’s Market and the Big Sky Town Center Plaza, the kinetic sculpture will be dedicated to the Big Sky community to “uplift and inspire everyone who sees it, and to enliven the built environment around it” according to the arts council. This public art acquisition is funded entirely by private donations.

While Menhir, a piece donated and created by Bozeman artist Zak Zakovi, will be removed this week, the stone and steel piece the community has come to love in the Town Center roundabout is not disappearing entirely—it’ll soon after find a new home as the first piece in Big Sky’s new Sculpture Trail. The trail will take off from Wilson Plaza and head south toward the Ousel Falls trailhead, creating a connection between those two community spaces. Along the trail there will be a series of sculptures that will increase over the years.

This event is free to the public with a meet and greet with Pedro de Movellán and refreshments will be provided.