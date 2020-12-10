Aurora Borealis visible from Montana this week

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/10/20

Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is caused by disturbances in solar wind and atmospheric plasma, resulting in a light display in northern regions of the night sky. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, there is potential for a G3 (major) storm Thursday night, and G2 (moderate) storm Friday night. These storms eject energy from the sun into the Earth’s atmosphere, this time lower than usual, allowing this light show to be visible from Montana’s skies. If the skies are clear, take a drive outside of your neighborhood and see if you can catch a glimpse!