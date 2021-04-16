Authorities pursue homicide suspects near West Yellowstone

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WEST YELLOWSTONE – On April 15 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office was called as part of a multi-agency response in the West Yellowstone area for a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Billings.

The two suspects exited their vehicle and fled on foot into the Duck Creek area near the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and U.S. Highway 191. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service, West Yellowstone Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, Fish Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Bozeman Police Department, as part of the joint Special Response Team, worked together to secure a perimeter. A shelter-in-place order was issued to residents near this location.

Law enforcement heard two gunshots shortly after the suspects entered the wooded area. Ultimately, the suspects were located deceased near Duck Creek. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s / Coroner’s Office will continue investigating the incident. The shelter-in-place request was lifted early on the morning of April 16.