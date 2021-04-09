Avelo Airlines offers $19 flights

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/9/21

For the first time in nearly 15 years, U.S. airports, including Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, will see a new airline in their midst. To kick their new routes off, Avelo Airlines is offering $19 one-way fares on nonstop flights out of Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to 11 different destinations. Flights went on sale April 8, and flights will begin April 28. In addition to BZN, Avelo will serve: Eureka, California (ACV), Redmond, Oregon (RDM), Eugene, Oregon (EUG), Grand Junction, Colorado (GJT), Medford, Oregon (MFR), Pasco, Washington (PSC), Phoenix, Arizona (AZA), Odgen, Utah (OGD), Redding, California (RDD), and Santa Rosa, California (STS).

“Avelo has a simple purpose—to Inspire Travel,” said Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places. Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience.”