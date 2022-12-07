Award-winning ski film to make Big Sky premiere on Friday

‘Full circle’ for filmmaker Shannon Corsi, no stranger to Big Sky’s Christmas stroll

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

“Nexus,” an award-winning ski film featuring 10 female skiers, will premiere at The Independent’s “Pray for Snow Party” on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. after the Christmas stroll. The film was directed and produced by former Big Sky local Shannon Corsi.

Since its global premiere in Colorado on Oct. 2, “Nexus” has won multiple awards including “Best Storytelling” at the International Freeski Film Festival in Chamonix, France, where it was also a “Film of the Year” nominee. For its focus on defying norms of ski culture, the film has garnered international attention, including a recent NBC interview with athlete Michelle Parker and an upcoming feature on the BBC’s Ski Sunday show—this past weekend, British broadcasters visited Montana to film with “Nexus” athletes and producers at the film’s Bozeman premiere and on the slopes at Big Sky Resort.

“It’s been a big thing, a two-year process,” Corsi told EBS. “With BBC filming and two hometown showings, it feels very full circle. It’s wrapping up in a cool and meaningful way that we get a big press opportunity close to the last time we see it in theaters.”

Corsi said that plans for a Big Sky premiere came together recently. The 43-minute film will be shown in Big Sky just one week after its sold-out Bozeman premiere at the Bomb Snow Magazine winter release party, in which four of the film’s featured athletes attended.

Caite Zeliff (middle) and Veronica Paulsen (right) filmed their segment in British Columbia and attended the Bozeman showing. PHOTO BY SHANNON CORSI

“I think the Bozeman crowd was the most excited,” said Corsi, who has spent the past two months attending many premieres on the film tour. She put the Bozeman premiere on par with the global premiere in Golden, Colorado, and said the film has sold out more than half of its showings.

“That Bozeman crowd was loud and rowdy. It started and it was dead silent, and with every quiet moment and every funny moment, people reacted. It was cool to see people that were that stoked.”

A Bozeman resident, Corsi told EBS that she had asked her close friends to wait until Dec. 2 to watch the film in person. After the film, they found her and expressed their appreciation for her work. As the film hits the big screen in Big Sky where Corsi learned to ride and was inspired by the women around her, she expects a good showing.

“I think it’s going to be very special that it’s in Big Sky, especially on a night when people are out and about in the town,” Corsi said. “It’s cool to see a Nexus showing in Big Sky itself, very full circle.”

Corsi said she hopes to attend Friday’s showing in Big Sky. She said it feels weird signing posters, but if she’s in town, she will maybe give a few autographs.

More information and ticket sales for the Big Sky showing of “Nexus” can be found here.