Ballots for school and special district elections to be mailed April 15

GALLATIN COUNTY ELECTIONS DEPARTMENT

On Friday, April 15, ballots for the 2022 school and special districts election on May 3 in Gallatin County are being mailed to active voters in districts that are holding elections.

Those districts include the following:

Schools: Belgrade Big Sky Bozeman Gallatin Gateway Lamotte Manhattan Monforton Springhill Three Forks West Yellowstone Willow Creek



Special districts: Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District Logan County Water and Sewer District



In total, more than 70,000 ballots will be mailed. Voters can expect to start seeing their ballots in the mail by this weekend or early next week.

For questions on specific school district ballot measures or candidates, please see this information provided by the Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools, or contact your school district directly.

As with all mail ballot elections, there is always an option to vote in-person at the Gallatin County Elections office, located in the Courthouse at 311 W. Main St., room 210 in Bozeman. In-person voting for this election begins Friday, April 15. If your ballot is destroyed, spoiled, lost or not received, you may request a replacement ballot no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots must be received at the Gallatin County Elections office or a designated place of deposit by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots may be returned by mail or in-person. If you’re mailing your ballot, mail it no later than Wednesday, April 27 to ensure it arrives at our office in time.

Places of deposit for this election are:

Gallatin County Elections Department (311 W. Main St., room 210, Bozeman)

(311 W. Main St., room 210, Bozeman) Monforton School District Office (6001 Monforton School Road, Bozeman).

Voters in any district can drop their ballots off at either location. Both locations are open during regular business hours Monday through Friday until May 2, and then from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day on May 3.

Voter registration

Gallatin County is currently in the late registration period for the May 3 election. In order to register to vote, you must appear in-person at the Gallatin County Elections office . Election Day voter registration is currently under legal review. The best way to ensure you’re able to vote in this election is to register by noon on Monday, May 2.

You can check your registration status at MyVoterPageMT.com.

If you have other questions, please contact our office at gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov or 406 582-3060. For more information, you can also visit gallatinvotes.com.