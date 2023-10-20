Connect with us

BASE jumping accident leads to Gallatin Canyon Rescue 

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

EBS STAFF 

The Gallatin County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call near the Rockhaven Camp and Retreat Center in Gallatin Canyon at 6:47 p.m. on Oct. 19. The call was for a BASE jumping accident in which the patient sustained possible neck injuries. The caller had to leave the area, which had no cell service in order to contact rescue teams via 911. 

“The BASE jumper had fallen along the cliff face after deploying their parachute and landed on top of a steep rocky incline,” a release from Gallatin County stated. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Valley Section and Heli Team, American Medical Response, Gallatin Gateway Fire Department, and Billings Clinic MedFlight responded. 

The Rescue Valley Section used low angle technical rope rescue techniques to help the patient reach ground crews. 

The ground crews then transported the BASE jumper with a one wheeled litter to the staging area, where the patient was flown in an air ambulance to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. 

“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to thank the bystanders who recognized the emergency and called dispatch to activate the Search and Rescue call,” the release stated. 

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

