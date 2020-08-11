Bear sparks fire north of Missoula

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/11/20

Smokey Bear, the iconic fire safety character born from the National Forest Service campaign, turned 76 over the weekend, the same day a bear on Ravalli Hill climbed an electric pole, electrocuted himself, and sparked a fire north of Missoula. The fire burned two acres but was quickly extinguished. High fire warnings are currently in effect in many parts of Southwest Montana and a few slow-moving fires are currently burning in the region, including the Old Baldy Fire near Sheridan, which is 40 percent contained, while the Bon Accord Fire in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, was contained over the weekend.