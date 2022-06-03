NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

RED LODGE – The Beartooth Highway will remain temporarily closed until hazardous winter conditions improve, National Park Service announced today.

Located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge and Cooke City, segments of the highway received up to 6 feet of snow over Memorial Day weekend and more precipitation is expected over the next few days, according to the park’s statement. This heavy snowfall created large drifts and dangerous avalanche conditions.

Snow clearing crews have discontinued snow removal until conditions improve due to safety precautions.

Once conditions allow, the highway will reopen to the public.

Updated road information for Montana is available online at mdt.mt.gov/travinfo.