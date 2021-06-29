Betsy Schaffer receives Spirit of Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/29/21

Gov. Greg Gianforte presented the Spirit of Montana award to Special Olympics Montana 2020 Athlete of the Year Betsy Schaffer. The Spirit of Montana award recognizes Montanans for their accomplishments, dedication or service to their community and is presented by the governor based on a community nomination system. Schaffer represented Montana in the U.S. Special Olympic Games in Seattle in 2018, earning two silver medals. At the ceremony last week, Schaffer’s parents, teammates and coaches commented on the athlete’s positive mindset. “Betsy is always a joy to be around, always happy, very genuine and just really wants to be helpful,” her former coach Kathy Wanner said. “She always wants everybody to be just as happy as she is.”