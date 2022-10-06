Big Horns football looks to extend winning streak Friday against Simms Tigers

By Jason Bacaj MANAGING EDITOR

After three straight victories, the Lone Peak High School Big Horns have cracked the Top 10 in Class C 8-man football rankings and look to carry recent momentum into the season’s final stretch.

Next up for the No. 10 Big Horns (3-2) is homecoming against the unranked Simms High School Tigers, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

LPHS first played Simms four years ago and the team has yet to notch a win against the Tigers, said head coach Dustin Shipman. The coach expects a physical game against the Tigers.

Simms has a senior-heavy roster, loves to run the football on offense and prides itself on stopping the run on defense, Shipman said, adding that the Big Horns have been playing together well in recent weeks and are developing the instinct to win. He also noted that the team has developed and grown their skills over the course of the season, particularly the linemen.

“We know what we do and we know how to execute on it,” the coach said. “We haven’t been out-athleted in any game, win or lose.”

Shipman said the team has been focused on competing on every play, limiting big plays and mental mistakes. And they’ve seen a good week of practices, which may boost the team as they step onto the field at Big Horn Coliseum against a tough, physical opponent and into the raucous homecoming atmosphere.

The players take pride in representing Lone Peak High School and the Big Sky community, Shipman said.

“We have our work cut out for us Friday,” Shipman said. “I think the boys are ready.”