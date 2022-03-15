Big Sky Beats: Luck of the Irish

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

March 17 marks the anniversary of Saint Patrick’s death in the fifth century, observed as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. Falling over the Christian season of Lent, Irish families would traditionally attend church in the morning and then celebrate in the afternoon with Lent prohibitions waived, resulting in festive dance, drink and feasting on Irish bacon. Today, St. Patrick’s Day celebrates Irish culture, food, the color green and Irish beer.

Americans today dress up in vibrant green clothing, find their favorite Irish pub to throw back pints of Guinness and participate in festive parades. Explore Big Sky has put together a playlist for all your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

