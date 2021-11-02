Big Sky Beats: The wind, she blows

By Bella Butler EBS STAFF

Montana embraces stillness better than just about anywhere. Even with droves of people filling its empty pockets, the state holds space for a rare and valuable peace that the American pace of life often robs us of. It’s one of the reasons we come here—to breathe. As winter arrives on the mountaintops and drops into the valleys, there’s a certain frigid magic that occurs across Montana’s prairie lands. A cold wind blows dry snow through the native grasses, stripping them of their lingering, stubborn offspring. The wind exhales a soft whistle, audible only in the placidity of this landscape. It’s a scene that captures Montana’s most compelling contradictions: gentle beauty and grit, grace and toil, intimacy and distance.

For this Big Sky Beats, we bring you a playlist that we hope captures the essence of this scene. Inhale, exhale and enjoy. Start listening here.