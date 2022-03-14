Culture
Big Sky Bites: Spicy coconut peanut butter ramen
By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF
This cozy creamy soup is the perfect meal to keep you warm on a cold March evening. This 30-minute healthy dinner is simple and filled with veggies for a night in after a long day. I used tofu for this recipe, but you can definitely swap that out for chicken if you prefer. Just remember to shred the chicken after step 3. This recipe serves six people so invite friends over for your cozy night in or save for leftovers that can easily be reheated.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of chicken broth
- 1 can of coconut milk
- 1/4 cup of soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1/3 cup of peanut butter (creamy)
- 1/4 cup Thai red curry paste
- 16 oz block of tofu (can sub ¾ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts)
- 8 ounces of mushrooms, sliced
- 2 bell peppers, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
- 1 clove garlic, minced or grated
- 2-4 squares of ramen noodles
- 1 lime, juiced
- 3 cups of fresh baby spinach
- 1/3 cup of fresh cilantro, roughly chopped (can also use basil)
Instructions:
- In a large soup pot, combine the chicken broth, canned coconut milk, soy sauce, peanut butter, red thai curry paste.
- Add tofu, mushrooms, bell peppers, ginger and garlic. Set over medium heat on the stove and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer 15 minutes. (After this step is where you would shred the chicken)
- Bring the soup to a boil over high heat.
- Stir in rice noodles, lime juice, spinach, cilantro and chili flakes. Let sit five minutes or until the noodles are soft.
- Ladle the soup into bowls and enjoy!
