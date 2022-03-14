Big Sky Bites: Spicy coconut peanut butter ramen

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

This cozy creamy soup is the perfect meal to keep you warm on a cold March evening. This 30-minute healthy dinner is simple and filled with veggies for a night in after a long day. I used tofu for this recipe, but you can definitely swap that out for chicken if you prefer. Just remember to shred the chicken after step 3. This recipe serves six people so invite friends over for your cozy night in or save for leftovers that can easily be reheated.

Ingredients:

4 cups of chicken broth 1 can of coconut milk 1/4 cup of soy sauce 2 tablespoons fish sauce 1/3 cup of peanut butter (creamy) 1/4 cup Thai red curry paste 16 oz block of tofu (can sub ¾ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts) 8 ounces of mushrooms, sliced 2 bell peppers, chopped 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated 1 clove garlic, minced or grated 2-4 squares of ramen noodles 1 lime, juiced 3 cups of fresh baby spinach 1/3 cup of fresh cilantro, roughly chopped (can also use basil)

Instructions: