Big Sky Brews: Camp Fire Coma

By Gabrielle Gasser EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – After a hot day outside hiking, biking or getting after it in your preferred outdoor sport, Beehive Basin Brewery is a great place to stop for a refreshing local brew. With six staple beers and a consistently changing selection of one-off rotators, there is always something exciting to try.

On a blistering Friday afternoon, I decided to try the Camp Fire Coma, a 10 percent ABV aged porter. I’m generally a fan of darker beers like porters and stouts so this special summer brew seemed right up my alley.

The first sip was surprising with rich chocolaty notes and a tangy finish. As I continued to drink, I enjoyed discovering more flavor notes including a hint of vanilla courtesy of the bourbon barrels that aged this concoction from Willie’s Distillery in Ennis.



The Camp Fire Coma was inspired by the concept of creating all the tasteful notes of a s’more inside of a beer. Brewers at Beehive took a s’more porter—which contained marshmallows, chocolate and graham cracker malt—and aged it about six months in the barrels, which brought this brew to its 10 percent alcohol content.

Though I was lucky enough not to enter a coma after drinking this beer, the Camp Fire Coma was a tasty way to bring in the weekend and get my s’mores fix. If you’re a fan of darker beers with rich flavor profiles, make sure to grab a glass of this limited-time beer next time you find yourself in Beehive’s taproom.