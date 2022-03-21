Big Sky Community Library hosts NFT Basics event for creatives

Speaker Katy Basile discusses the basics of NFTs for artists, writers, podcasters and makers

BIG SKY COMMUNITY LIBRARY

BIG SKY – The Friends of the Library are pleased to host Katy Basile for a talk on NFT Basics specifically for creative people on Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m. Basile is a partner at Reed Smith who specializes in digital and transformative technologies, trademarks and brand Protection, copyright, and 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

“Katy is highly regarded in her field, with a practice that encompasses all aspects of trademark law – from trademark and brand creation to trademark litigation,” wrote the Big Sky Community Library. “Her unique combination of private practice and in-house counsel experience allows her to provide strategic and targeted advice that is simultaneously comprehensive and pragmatic. Her in-house experience managing famous and unusual trademarks gives her a truly international perspective and practice.”

The Big Sky Community Library is located on 45465 Gallatin Road around the corner from Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.

Stop by the library to say hello! Current hours are Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday 4–8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 2–6 p.m.

