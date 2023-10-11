Big Sky Community Theater celebrates 10th production, community support and involvement

By Ashley Dodd and Stephanie Kissell EBS CONTRIBUTORS

With rehearsals in full swing for its 10th full-length production, Big Sky Community Theater is reliving high school and relishing all the hormones, bravado and awkwardness that accompany those years.

“The Monologue Show (from Hell)” takes its audience to the fictional Herbert Hoover High School where they are immersed in the lives of Mr. Bank’s drama class students who have spent the last three months preparing their final monologue show. The work of a semester takes only minutes to unravel as love triangles surfaces, accusations are made, and students grasp at straws to make a final impression.

B.C. Hollies works on character development on the WMPAC stage for Director Elizabeth Knowles and fellow cast members. PHOTO BY STEPHANIE KISSELL

“This show is such a fun escape from reality,” Director Elizabeth Baden Knowles said. “You’re going to see a large cast of talented, mature community members acting like archetypal, ornery teenagers—it’s truly a barrel of laughs.”

“We’re thrilled to see so many locals on stage with this upcoming production by the Big Sky Community Theatre at WMPAC,” John Zirkle, executive and artistic director of the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, agreed. “The show is seriously funny and there’s something in there for everyone.”

This fall, over 25 locals will participate in the production, from performing on stage to running technical aspects behind the scenes, demonstrating the significant expanse of community theater participation in Big Sky this year. For Knowles, a classically trained actor, this will be her first involvement in Big Sky Community Theater.

“I want to be a part of the evolution of BSCT, and I am very excited to see where we can take it as we evolve the quality of theater we produce each year,” she said.

The Monologue Show takes our community’s doctors, teachers, firefighters, hair stylists and more back to those delightfully awkward high school years. PHOTO BY ASHLEY DODD

As a group of volunteer community members who value performing arts and desire to expand their experience in theater, many locals join BSCT seeking to encourage, inspire and enlighten audiences while having fun, and they have found the troupe to be just that.

“Community theater is the epitome of grassroots, local fun,” said Mariel Butan, who will be on stage for the first time with BSCT. “It’s mind-blowing and hilarious to watch people you always see around in a totally different context, simultaneously being absolutely themselves and portraying a character.”

All are welcome to join and the experience levels of the cast and crew vary from novice to professional. Tracy Jacobson, whose acting debut was in last year’s production of “Clue,” sees the value of being involved.

“With each practice and rehearsal I gain more confidence in myself, and in myself as an actress,” Jacobson said. “It’s just really fun to be part of a team making something so amazing for our community.”

BSCT is comprised of local volunteers and funded through the Adult Education Program at Big Sky School District. Each year, BSCT strives to perform one full length production in the fall, with smaller side-projects throughout the year. Past shows include classics such as “Clue: Onstage,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and an original play, “Howl: A Love Story,” written by Montanan Allyson Adams. With other projects including a murder-mystery radio series podcast (“Inherent Danger”), socially relevant song parodies and humorous sketches, BSCT binds community and performance art while enriching volunteers and audiences alike.

“Theater is the most collaborative art,” Knowles said, “[‘The Monologue Show (from Hell)’] is quite an undertaking, with each cast and crew member playing a pivotal role. It’s been a great challenge and melding of minds.”

Having Big Sky’s support to continue expanding BSCT is essential and appreciated, according to Jacobson. “How lucky we are to have this opportunity in Big Sky to meet new, like-minded people and collaborate with them,” she said.

This year’s production of “The Monologue Show (from Hell)” will be held at the Warren Miller Center for Performing Arts on Nov. 3 and 4, with each production taking place at 7 p.m. and tickets available at wmpac.org. In addition, those interested in becoming involved with future workshops or productions should reach out to any of the members of this year’s production, or contact Ashley Dodd at ashleyhegseth@gmail.com to be put on a mailing list and informed of upcoming events.