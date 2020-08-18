Big Sky Conference postpones fall sports

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/18/20

The Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Council met Wednesday, Aug. 12 and announced the next morning that it had voted to cancel all sports this coming fall. The announcement follows an initial decision made on Aug. 6 to cancel only football. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the council also decided it will not allow any Big Sky teams to play non-conference games.

“We fully support the Big Sky Presidents’ Council’s decision to postpone the fall season,” said University of Northern Colorado Athletic Director Darren Dunn in a statement. “Today is a difficult day as announcing the postponement of our fall sports competition [through] the spring. We have worked tirelessly with the Big Sky Conference, staff, coaches and local health officials throughout this process. We all feel it’s the best overall decision to move these sports to the spring.”