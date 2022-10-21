Big Sky Conoco closed for renovations 

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Conoco station has begun renovating their fuel pump area to replace fuel tanks, product lines, pumps, and electrical systems. The work is expected to take 4-5 weeks and the upgrades will include a high-tech digital interface at each pump, improved spacing, diesel availability at every pump and red-dyed diesel, according to workers onsite.

The convenience store remains open from the side entrance with normal hours, although the interior design will also be partly renovated in the coming weeks, including new flooring and upgrades to the deli area. Cars will be unable to drive around the building, which has created minor congestion in the parking lot during rush hours as customers adjust to the temporary change.

The Lone Perk Coffee and Espresso hut next to the Conoco will be unaffected by this construction.

“We appreciate everybody’s patience and continued business, and hopefully this is going to be a ‘win-win’ in another month,” said owner Renae Schumacher in a phone call with EBS.

Fuel and diesel are still available at Exxon, less than half a mile south on Highway 191 at 47650 Gallatin Road.