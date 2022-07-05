Big Sky gains new kids soccer camp

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — The Big Sky Soccer Camp, hosted in tandem by alpine skiing champion Bode Miller and his sister-in-law Erin Arend, is set to debut this summer. The four-week camp begins on July 11 in the Big Sky Community Park offering children ages 6 to 13 a new way to improve their soccer skills.

The camp will feature the talent of coaches from Argentina and Gallatin Elite, a youth soccer club out of Bozeman, as well as Brad Evans, a former Major League Soccer player. Although known primarily for his skiing ability, Miller also grew up playing soccer and will be involved as a coach.

Parents can sign their children up for the camp by individual days, select weeks or all four weeks. Older kids can attend full-day sessions including fitness and conditioning, while younger children are invited to participate in a 90-minute mini camp focused on fundamentals such as dribbling and passing.

The camp is not-for-profit and is offering varying levels of financial aid for families that may not be able to pay full price. All proceeds will go toward coach wages; other expenses are being paid for by the host families.