Big Sky Medical Center: Five years of community care

Just over five years ago, Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center opened its doors to provide expert, compassionate care close to home for full- and part-time residents, and visitors to the greater Big Sky community. Licensed as a CMS-certified critical access hospital, BSMC offers 24/7/365 emergency medical care by board certified physicians.

The not-for-profit BSMC also runs a medical inpatient unit, diagnostic imaging center, laboratory services and a retail pharmacy. The primary care clinic offers both family medicine and behavioral health services, and much of the medical center’s life-saving work has been made possible through the generosity of local donors.

The emergency department is dedicated to providing advanced and personalized medical care to every patient who comes through the doors. Board-certified emergency and family medicine physicians treat patients with the latest standards of care and of its six treatment rooms, two are equipped specifically for trauma cases and one for patient observation. A heated helipad for air ambulance transport is located adjacent to the emergency department.

BSMC’s emergency physicians and clinical staff treat injuries and illnesses including initial treatment of heart attack and stroke, as well as stabilizing trauma victims. While orthopedic injuries make up the largest percentage of winter cases, these highly trained and experienced providers care for patients with a variety of issues and injuries all year long.

The inpatient unit handles medical admissions for conditions requiring care for fewer than 96 hours. Shelled space within the current structure was built out in 2020 thanks to the generosity of Big Sky Relief and the community to accommodate an additional four inpatient beds to help ensure BSMC was prepared to care for an increase in inpatients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diagnostic imaging center, staffed by registered radiology technologists, offers general radiology services. These include digital X-ray, a 64-slice CT scanner, an MRI suite with a 1.5 Tesla unit, and ultrasound services. These new ultrasound services provide enhanced imaging for those needing general, vascular, or OB ultrasound as part of their regular health and wellness care, as well as for emergent situations.

At the 24/7 laboratory, clinical laboratory scientists conduct commonly ordered lab tests for clinic practitioners, emergency testing for the emergency department, and testing required for hospital patients.

An inpatient pharmacy is staffed by registered pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. The pharmacists are available to answer questions and concerns about prescriptions, potential drug interactions, or anything else regarding patient medication. Residents and visitors can have imaging and laboratory tests performed at BSMC on an outpatient basis, and can refill, transfer and order new prescriptions at the expanded pharmacy, which also carries over-the-counter and retail items.

Not all patients at BSMC come through the doors with immediate medical needs. Wellness healthcare available at the Family Medicine Clinic offers pediatric, adult, women’s health and prenatal care, meeting the goal of promoting the health and well-being of the local and visiting population by providing accessible, comprehensive and high-quality primary medical care for all ages. BSMC also provides Behavioral Health services in the clinic by a board certified psychiatrist in both child and adolescent and adult psychiatry.

The medical center is convenient for residents and visitors in Big Sky, West Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park and eastern Idaho, and BSMC physicians provide services one day a week on a rotating basis at Community Health Partners in West Yellowstone.

With a focus on safety, quality and the patient experience, Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center has become an integral part of Big Sky, meeting many of the community’s health needs and helping Bozeman Health fulfill its mission to improve community health and quality of life.