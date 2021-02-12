Big Sky Medical Center to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BIG SKY RELIEF

BIG SKY – Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center is thrilled to be helping immunize members of our Big Sky community against COVID-19. Based upon available vaccine supply, Big Sky Medical Center plans to host a clinic in Big Sky where Big Sky Medical Center patients will be able to schedule appointments for vaccine administration.

Approximately 1,300 patients qualify as meeting Phase 1B eligibility. When Big Sky Medical Center receives vaccines, supply is limited and usually between 100-200 doses at a time. Therefore, it will take us a while to be able to offer the vaccine to everyone.

We look forward to sharing more information next week on the upcoming clinic. Patients will receive this information via the email on file with Bozeman Health. Thank you for your understanding as we all work together to protect our community against COVID-19.

If you are not a patient of Big Sky Medical Center and reside in Gallatin County, please sign-up for the Gallatin City-County Health Department text/email alerts for up-to-date vaccination information from Gallatin County.

If you are not a patient of Big Sky Medical Center and reside in Madison County, please call 406-682-4223 to be added to the Madison County waitlist. People in all Phases (1B, 1C and 2) may call to be added to the waitlist, but doses are only available for those that meet the criteria of Phase 1B. Click here for more information.

Gallatin County Fairgrounds Clinic – Thursday, Feb. 18

On Friday, Feb. 12, Healthy Gallatin will have open enrollment for appointments at an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by Gallatin County. Online sign-ups will be open at noon. There will be about 500 appointments available for this clinic.

To sign up, visit MTReadyClinic.org and follow these instructions: