Big Sky nonprofits launch vaccine incentive program

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – With tourism season approaching, three Big Sky nonprofits have partnered with local health officials to offer a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that includes free beverages and the chance to win big-ticket items like season passes at Big Sky Resort.

The incentive program is made possible through a partnership between the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Moonlight Community Foundation and Spanish Peaks Community Foundation as well as the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.

“We began this effort last year at the start of COVID-19 with the understanding and commitment that we would identify community needs and see through this pandemic to the end,” Ciara Wolfe, vice president of philanthropy for YCCF, said in a press release. “Our focus has shifted from providing community-wide COVID testing, to financial assistance to individuals and families in need, and now we are looking to support vaccination distribution. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center and the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Our community is safer because of their leadership.”

Those who have been fully immunized against COVID-19 can bring their vaccine card to either Beehive Basin Brewery for a free beer or ACRE Kitchen for a free coffee. Immunized people will only be eligible for one or the other through July 1.

Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals can enter the “shot for a raffle” program. Through July 31, locals who have been fully vaccinated may bring their vaccination card to the Big Sky Resort Area District office to enter a raffle for one of the following prizes:

Big Sky Resort 2021 season golf pass with cart

Big Sky Resort 2021 Mountain Bike Haul Pass

Big Sky Resort 2021-2022 Double Black Diamond Season Ski Pass

$50 gift card to one of the following locations: ACRE kitchen, Tips Up, Lotus Pad, Grizzly Outdoors, East Slope Sports, Gallatin Alpine Sports, Caliber Coffee, or the Taco Bus

“We are working with many community partners on many ideas to increase vaccine uptake,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County health officer. “Our clearest path to a more normal summer depends on getting the vaccine to as many people as possible. That will require us to try many different ideas, all over the county.”

COVID-19 vaccines are available at the following locations for those ages 12 and older: