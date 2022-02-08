Big Sky PBR returns for 11th year

Big Sky’s Biggest Week will bring excitement, family-fun to Montana’s summer

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners is excited to once again bring Big Sky PBR and Big Sky’s Biggest Week back for its 11th year to the Big Sky Events Arena in Town Center in Big Sky, Montana. Tickets for PBR bull riding events July 21-23 will go on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 9 a.m. MST online only at bigskypbr.com.

Big Sky PBR is co-produced by Outlaw Partners and Freestone Productions and hosted each year as a part of PBR’s Touring Pro Division. Last year, the event was named Event of the Year at the PBR’s Heroes and Legends dinner for the eighth year in a row. Built from the sagebrush up, it has brought crowds to their feet under the backdrop of Lone Mountain for 10 days of bull riding, live music, heated mutton bustin’ competition and a crowd-surfing Flint Rasmussen.

“We are excited to bring Big Sky PBR and Big Sky’s Biggest Week back this summer,” said Megan Paulson CEO of Outlaw Partners. “Eleven years ago, I would have never dreamed that a one night bull riding event could grow into 10 days of family-friendly events culminating with three nights of world-class bull riding. I remember our first year wondering if we could even get people to show up, and now, it’s one of Montana’s ‘must do’ signature events.”

Big Sky’s Biggest Week will begin with the Big Sky Art Auction. Between Wednesday, July 13 and Sunday, July 16, auction bidders will gather in the basecamp tent located at the Town Center Plaza in front of The Wilson Hotel for the Big Sky Art Auction tent to bid on traditional and contemporary Western art, jewelry and furniture.

The Big Sky Community Rodeo will take place in the events arena on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a Community Street Dance in Town Center Plaza at 9 p.m. Because last year was such a hit, Big Sky BINGO Night will return on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and then Wednesday, July 20, Outlaw Partners will host the Big Sky PBR Golf Tournament at the Black Bull Golf Course in Bozeman. In Town Center, fans will be able to partake in a variety of family-friendly activities including crafts, a petting zoo and the first of many mutton bustin’ events.

Three nights of Big Sky PBR bull riding events will take place Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23 each night at 7 p.m., featuring 40 of the world’s best cowboys going head to head with world-class bulls. Each night will be followed by live music, featuring Texan country singer/songwriter Hayes Carll on Saturday night, and the Vendor Village with Western wear, art, souvenirs and more, will be open throughout the week from 12-6 p.m.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is Co-Producer of Big Sky PBR, and a thriving marketing, media and events company in Big Sky, Montana. Outlaw-produced events include Peak to Sky, and are publishers of the regionally acclaimed Mountain Outlaw magazine and Explore Big Sky newspaper. Outlaw Partners was founded in 2009 and is Southwest Montana’s leading publisher, marketing and events organization.

About Freestone Productions

Firestone Productions is owned by Andy and Jacey Watson who help co-produce the award-winning Big Sky PBR each summer in Big Sky, Montana. Freestone Productions is a Three Forks, Montana-based production company who has brought bull riding not only to Big Sky, but also the Livingston Arena for the Livingston Classic PBR.