Big Sky PTO’s 2021 Pie Auction

BIG SKY PARENT TEACHER ORGANIZATION

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Parent Teacher Organization recently confirmed the date for its 41st Annual Pie Auction. Scheduled for May 1, the annual event will shift to a hybrid format, featuring virtual “tables” in the form of private, limited-attendance gatherings hosted in individual homes or private locations, with “to-go” style catering packages. Tickets will also be available for individual, virtual attendance. The transition to a hybrid landscape will allow for portions of the event to be live-streamed and for attendees to gather and connect in an online space.

The event generates funding integral to distinctive learning and outdoor education opportunities for K-12 students. The annual auction is the PTO’s largest fundraiser, and event organizers expect this year to attract even more attendance, thanks to the hybrid structure and ability to bid virtually.

All proceeds directly benefit students and teachers. The fundraiser enables the Big Sky PTO to provide unique educational encounters such as music and art programs, the 4th Grade Expedition Yellowstone, downhill and cross-country ski days, cultural enhancement assemblies, the 8th Grade Washington D.C. trip, prom and graduation funding, and library support. Additionally, funds enrich the student experience by allowing the PTO to fulfill requests for field trips, classroom supplies, technology needs, library enhancements and more.

The PTO invites the Big Sky community to support students by serving as an event sponsor, hosting a “table,” donating an item for the auction, or simply logging on to bid or contribute online. The Big Sky PTO is a 501(3)(c) organization, and donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

To volunteer, donate, or request more information, follow Big Sky PTO on Facebook or contact Tesha Distad at tesha@teshakeller.com.