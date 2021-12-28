Big Sky Relief doubles rapid test supply as demand increases

BIG SKY – Testing activity has rapidly increased with the holiday season and the Omicron variant.

As a result, testing programs through Big Sky Medical Center (PCR Tests) and Big Sky Relief (Rapid Tests)

have experienced significantly increased demand. Effective immediately, BSRAD will temporarily double

weekly “rapid” test supply from 500 to 1000. “I wish we had a crystal ball because it’s critical we make

strategic decisions with community resources and this increase uses up our late winter supply,”said Daniel Bierschwale, executive director of the Big Sky Resort Area District, a Big Sky Relief partner. “We are attempting to backfill that supply but considering immediate need—this is the right move for Big Sky.”



Big Sky Relief Testing Program (Rapid Tests):

• 1000 self-administered tests per week

•200 test available per day

•Monday- Friday 9:00 a.m. until Out of Stock

•First-come, First-served

• Pickup @ Big Sky Visitor Center (Chamber | Visit Big Sky): 88 Ousel Falls Road Unit A1

•2 tests per box

•1 box per person

• Free of charge (funded through Resort Tax)

• Available to residents and employees of Big Sky not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID19



“I’m often asked, how to get involved in our community,” said Sarah Blechta, board chair of BSRAD. “It starts with a respectful, kind, and considerate approach—we are all neighbors. Please show kindness, do not hoard the free tests, and treat our frontline workers with respect. Community resiliency is only as good as how we treat one another. Please be kind to those supporting testing at Big Sky Medical Center and the Visitor Center.”



Much of the efforts of Big Sky Relief partners has shifted towards addressing macro-level community

needs outlined through the pre-COVID Community Plan (Our Big Sky). However, partners have creatively

incentivized vaccinations and in mid-October Lone Mountain Land Company helped procure rapid tests

and resort tax funds were committed toward continuing COVID-19 relief ($150,000/testing and

$250,000/Big Sky Medical Center).

Visit BigSkyRelief.org for more testing program details.