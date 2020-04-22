Big Sky Relief moves to weekly meetings

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY—After ten biweekly meetings, the Big Sky Relief Operational Partners Coordination meetings will shift to weekly meetings every Tuesday.

“The group has done an excellent job of nailing down needs that have existed in the community,” said Daniel Bierschwale, executive director of the Big Sky Resort Area District. “As we move from a sprint to a marathon our lines of communication are still open, but we found it only necessary to pull this group of important partners together for a shorter period of frequency.”

On the health front at the April 21 meeting, Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center announced that Lone Peak Physical Therapy will resume in-hospital services beginning the week of April 27. Bozeman Health is also in the process of planning communications for elective procedures. Taylor Rose, BBHBSMC director of clinical services and operations offered the reminder that the lack of burden on the local medical center is being largely credited to social distancing efforts. Even as things begin to reopen, social distancing guidelines still must be heeded.

Women in Action and the Big Sky Community Organization presented movement in the behavioral health realm, beginning with the introduction of local licensed marriage and family therapist Ally Wold’s virtual series on COVID-19 related mental health issues. WIA’s newest counselor, Kacey Anderson, has availability and is currently taking new clients.

BSCO also announced that to date, they have 62 local registered volunteers that assist with individual and community needs. The Big Sky Community Food Bank is expecting increasing needs and will be publishing sponsorship opportunities.

The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce continues to offer support and resources for businesses navigating different aid outlets. BSCC and Visit Big Sky CEO Candace Carr Strauss also announced that beginning April 22, VBS, in partnership with Bozeman’s Assistant City Manager Anna Rosenberry, will launch a regional tourism recovery sub-committee that will meet virtually on a weekly basis. The sub-committee will exist under the Economic Resiliency and Recovery Committee within the Gallatin County Emergency Operations Center.

For complete meeting minutes, visit bigskyrelief.org.