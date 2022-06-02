Big Sky Resort delays some summer activities

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort announced today that due to current snow conditions, some summer resort activities will have delayed openings.

Open dates for mountain biking, hiking, archery, mini golf and the search for creature X have all been pushed back from June 11 to June 18. Big Sky Resort has received up to 4 feet of snow on the mountain since April 24 and trails are still covered in snow despite their teams’ best efforts to clear them, according to a statement from the resort.

Currently, the Big Sky Resort Golf Course and Bunker Deck & Grill are open. Scenic lift rides, Basecamp activities and restaurants are still set to open June 11. Mountain Village hotels will open for guests June 10.