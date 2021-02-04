Big Sky Resort Dining Guide

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

The average downhill skier burns somewhere between 300-500 calories per hour. No matter how hard you shred—whether you’re squeezing in as many tram laps as you can, or spending time between green runs carrying your toddler around by the hood—one undisputed fact is that a day on the mountain is always better with a good meal.

Luckily, after some serious renovations to Vista Hall over the summer of 2019, Big Sky Resort has a myriad of options when it comes to food and drink. From sushi to baked goods, a local brew or warm craft cocktail, there’s no need to throw those boots into walk mode—most establishments are within reach of the mountain.

COVID-19 precautions

The service industry is no stranger to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Big Sky Resort’s dining guide is no exception. Luckily, most options in our dining guide offer reservation seating, takeout and online order options! A few reminders:

Face coverings are required for those five and older in the base area, and indoors at all times.

Maintain a six-foot distance from those you did not ride to the resort with whenever possible, indoors and out.

Patrons are strongly urged to pay with a credit card to limit the exchange of germs.

Resort employees are required to wear face coverings at all times and undergo health screenings prior to each shift.

Stay home if you have any signs of illness!

Due to adaptations made necessary by the pandemic, some of the hours listed below may change without notice.

At the Resort

Swifty Takeout and Delivery

Takeout: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delivery: 4-8 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-5500

Order online: yes

Swifty offers quick Asian-inspired bites and soft drinks to go with convenient online ordering. Located in the Yellowstone Conference Center, they also have a fun kids’ menu to soothe those post magic-carpet turns.

Carabiner

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-8078

Online ordering: yes

A fan favorite and landing in the ranks of the Best of Big Sky’s Best Après, the Carabiner offers a lounge atmosphere and spectacular views from the Summit Hotel. They boast farm-to-table sustainability from local food sources and a menagerie of local brews on tap.

Chet’s Bar & Grill

Hours: 4-10 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-5784

Order online: yes

Reservations: yes

Named after famed Big Sky Resort founder Chet Huntley, Chet’s Bar and Grill is a family-friendly tavern with a full liquor shelf for those favorite après ski cocktails. Located in the Huntley Lodge, the grill has a full dinner and dessert menu as well as a kids’ menu with a B-Bar Ranch bratwurst you might have to snag off their plate.

Montana Jack

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-5786

Online ordering: yes

Located on the ground floor in The Exchange building, Montana Jack is hard to miss. With a seemingly endless burger menu and full bar, spacious seating and live music to boot, it’ll be hard to leave the resort. If the description “lively taphouse” speaks to you, you won’t want to miss Montana Jack on your way home from your final run of the day.

Peaks

Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner: 4-10 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-8076

Online ordering: yes

Reservations: yes

If you’re the type who’s halfway down the Big Couloir and thinks, “Man, I could bite into a bone-in bison ribeye, medium rare right now,” then you may want to aim your line toward Peaks in the Summit Hotel. The resort’s chophouse boasts farm-to-table local cuts and sides, was voted Dinner’s Choice 2020, and in addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner, also offers a kids’ menu, dessert, craft cocktails and a robust wine list.

Pizza Works

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-8047

Take out: yes

Delivery: yes

Online ordering: yes

Located in the resort along the shopping strip, Pizza Works is an easy grab-and-go option. Whether it’s summer and you’re lounging on the grass watching the zipliners defeat gravity, or on your way back to the hotel in need of a pizza pie for the squad, Pizza Works is an ol’ reliable Big Sky staple.

Westward Social

Hours: Wed.-Sun. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-5723

Online ordering: yes

Reservations: yes

Westward Social is one of The Exchange’s newest additions. Located downstairs between Montana Jack and the Summit Hotel, the menu provides chef-inspired unique dishes, including crispy fried oysters and a crispy Angus beef short rib, as well as a fresh atmosphere. Alongside cocktails, enjoy live DJs and a round of bar Olympics.

Huntley Dining Room

Hours: 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Phone: (406) 995-5785

Reservations: yes

Breakfast is the most important meals of the day—at least that’s what the Huntley believes. The Huntley Dining Room inside Huntley Lodge offers hearty breakfast options to sustain you on the slopes. The buffet includes eggs, toast and chef-made specials for every palate.

Mocha in the Huntley

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-5542

Cozy up to the Firehole Lounge just inside the Huntley Lodge lobby for a pastry, bagel or warm mocha to fuel your day before heading out to the mountains.

Hungry Moose Market & Deli

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-3075

The Hungry Moose Market and Deli has been Big Sky’s family-owned grocer since 1994 and can be relied on for all your snack cravings. They serve some of the best to-go breakfast and lunch sandwiches around, have a wide selection of soft drinks and canned brews, warm deli food and much more. Food supply aside, you’re bound to be greeted by a friendly employee.

Yeti Dogs

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: (253) 797-2017

Hot or cold? Yeti Dogs has both. From gourmet ice cream to fully locked and loaded hot dogs (or tofu dogs) absolutely maxed out on toppings, this Best of Big Sky alumni has every flavor craving on their menu you can imagine.

Vista Hall

Deluxe Grill

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deluxe Grill serves scrumptious burgers and curly fries to be enjoyed inside Vista Hall or to go! With daily specials and a double-patty option, the aroma of those freshly-seasoned fries are sure to make you snack before you get to your seat.

Illy Café & Bakery

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Have you done a double-take on a pastry? How about one resting among its cohorts behind a display case, the flaky buttery crust filled with Nutella? Illy’s has head-turners like this and more. Located inside Vista Hall, the new bakery offers smoothies, coffees and other warm drinks as well as sandwiches and additional bites.

Stone Fired Pizza

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stone Fired is one of Vista Hall’s new additions that offers fresh, made-daily Sicilian-style slices and made-to-order whole wood-fired pizzas for the squad. From fungi to pepperoni, the menu offers a variety of different toppings to choose from—enjoy a slice or pie inside Vista Hall, or take it to the lift.

Sushi + Bowls

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online ordering: yes

Japan is known for its big mountain skiing. Big Sky is known for its big mountain skiing. The two cultures just seem to mesh. Now, you can stop by for a warm ramen, sushi roll or poke bowl in Vista Hall at Sushi + Bowls for there, or to go.

Taqueria

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street tacos, all lined up, piping hot and ready to be enjoyed by you. The Vista Hall Taqueria offers mix and match street tacos with both traditional and fusion-inspired toppings to go for whatever mood you’re in.

Vista Bar

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You’re sitting outside on the second floor of the Exchange on the new Vista Hall deck, gazing up as the sun sets on Lone Mountain, and pointing out all the sweet lines you skied to your friends. Need a refill? The window to the Vista Bar has your back—no going inside necessary. With possibly the best view in the house and bar top and lounge seating, Vista Bar is an après dream.

On the Mountain

Headwaters Grille

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (406) 993-6655

A Madison Base Area haunt for all ages, Headwaters Grille offers cozy indoor seating or outdoor seating on those warmer days. Inside there’s a full bar, a robust inventory of snacks as well as warm soup, salads and much more!

Montana Dinner Yurt

Hours: Reservation only

Phone: (406) 995-3880

Doesn’t a snowcat-accessed meal always taste a little better? This intimate dining experience is one you’ll want to save for the fanciest of dates. After a 15-minutes snowcat ride, you’ll be welcomed by a torch-lit entry, candle-lit tables and a toasty wood fire inside the yurt. Multi-course dinners include homemade soups, filet mignon, garlic mashed potatoes and scrumptious chocolate cake. Afterward? Sledding and stargazing.

Shedhorn Grill

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-3880

The ski-in, ski-out, on-hill yurt is perfect for a quick bite or brew before hitting the mountain again with full-force. The Shedhorn deck sits at 9,032 feet above sea level and offers 360-degree views of Lone Mountain and other surrounding vistas.

Uncle Dan’s Cookies

The hardest part of coming across Uncle Dan’s Cookies is choosing which flavor you want. Is it a peanut butter chocolate chip kind of day? Or do you have a hankering for all of the ingredients in the Big Sky Cookie? Uncle Dan’s has on-hill huts in two locations—at the base of the Powder Seeker lift as well as the bottom of the Six Shooter lift—and both serve cookies and paninis as well as warm and cold drinks.

Mountain Village Proper

The Cabin Bar & Grill

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Hour: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dinner: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Phone: 406-995-4244

The Cabin is a family-owned locals favorite that offers casual dining with a view … and a fantastic happy hour. Their menu includes fresh-caught fish, hand-trimmed steaks and nightly specials. Located on the third floor of the Arrowhead Mall in Mountain Village, no matter what you order, it’ll always be paired with a breathtaking view of Lone Mountain.

Scissorbills Saloon

Hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (406) 995-4933

Ski right into the backdoor of Scissorbills Saloon for a burger and brew after your last run of the day and you won’t be disappointed. Locally owned and operated, they’re located on the third floor of the Arrowhead Mall and offer an impressive menu of classic bar appetizers and burgers, as well as hot sandwiches, salads and craft cocktails.