Big Sky Resort to increase season pass prices

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – There are just five days left to secure season passes at the lowest prices of the season. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at midnight is the last chance for the deepest savings on 2020-21 season passes.

Big Sky season passholders are welcome to access the resort any day of the season their pass is valid, at any time during operating hours, and walk up to the lifts as usual with no reservations required.

Every season pass purchase includes Worry-Free Winter Assurance, which provides a credit towards a 2021-22 season pass based on the number of days lost if the resort were to close due to unforeseen circumstances and operate fewer than 140 days. Passholders also have the option to roll over the value of an unused 2020-21 pass as a credit towards a 2021-22 pass for any reason through Dec. 10, 2020, at no cost.