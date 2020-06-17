Big Sky Social Justice Group to host peaceful gathering

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Social Justice Group will host a solidarity march and benefit show in Town Center on Friday, June 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will be peaceful, family friendly and all inclusive beginning with a discussion how Big Sky as a community can be more inclusive and have better representation of black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and ending with live music by Swollen Souls, a hip-hop duo out of Bozeman. Donations made during the show go will to the Montana Racial Equality Project and Bozeman United.



The gathering, sparked by the nation-wide movement against police brutality, is organized by the Big Sky Social Justice Group members Rhea Marie Foreman, Ruthi Solari and Kristen Hovs. The group is a newly-formed grassroots initiative and this will be their first organized event which will include time and materials for homemade signs. All participants are required to wear masks and social distance.

“As a predominantly white community, there are a lot of injustices and covert racism that happen and are mainly swept under the rug,” said Foreman. “We as a community need to say just because we are isolated, that doesn’t give us the right to be ignorant. We believe being silent is being complicit.”

Organizers say the event is meant to convey the message that Big Sky will not stay silent or remain neutral in situations of injustice as well as invite the community into a process of learning how to be allies to communities of color.

“Big Sky attracts diverse visitors from all over the world to come enjoy the beautiful nature and outdoor recreation and to work here,” said Foreman. “We need to ensure that, one, Big Sky is welcoming and safe for people from all cultural and racial backgrounds, and two, that the outdoor industry is more representative of our diverse population in the U.S.”

Although organized separately, the Social Justice group notes they are in solidarity with the organizations that hosted the rallies in Bozeman. Foreman says they have communicated with local police who are supportive of the event and committed to maintaining positive relations with the community.