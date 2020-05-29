Big Sky Virtual Town Hall hosts local, Big Sky cohort

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Explore Big Sky is set to host yet another Big Sky Virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday, June 1, this time featuring an exclusively Big Sky cohort.

This week’s panel includes Erik Morrison, Marketing and Events Manager of the Big Sky Town Center Owner’s Association, Candace Carr Strauss, CEO of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky, Tim Drain, General Manager of Natural Retreats-Big Sky, and Kris Inman, Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Engagement at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

The virtual meeting is the ninth in the Town Hall series and is presented by Outlaw Partners, Explore Big Sky, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Town Center, Big Sky Build, Inc and L&K Real Estate. Previous sessions have focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its varying economic and health effects while also touching on topics beyond the pandemic, including connection, political landscapes and key upcoming votes, sustainability initiatives, mental health studies and the status of area real estate, among others.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief, and Brandon Walker, EBS local editor. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

