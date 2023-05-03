Big Sky voters reject $19.85 million school bond

By Jason Bacaj MANAGING EDITOR

The Big Sky School District’s proposed $19.85 million bond intended to complete the final phase of its master facilities plan failed by 66 votes, according to unofficial results reported by Gallatin County.

The school and special district election also saw voters elect Matt Dodd to a three-year term on the Big Sky School District Board of Trustees and Seth Barker to a two-year term on the school board. Both spoke with EBS about their goals for the school board ahead of the election.

Preliminary vote totals reported by Gallatin County on Tuesday night in the school bond election were 328 votes in favor of the bond and 394 against it.

Dodd won his school board seat with 60% of the vote. He stated in a Q&A with Explore Big Sky that his top priority for the district was teacher and staff retention.

“Without this amazing pool of folks (some who have been with the school for decades) our school cannot thrive, and our kids cannot learn,” Dodd wrote. “Our teachers and staff must know that we have their backs and that we are doing all we can to protect their ability to live and thrive in our community.”

Barker won his seat with 42% of the vote. He told EBS that his top priority for the district was to ensure the district supports and gives back to its teachers.

“I think the teachers are a very underestimated portion of our community,” he said.