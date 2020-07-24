Billings care facility reports 2nd COVID-19 death, bringing total to 15

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/24/20

Tragedy continues to unfold at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings when they announced their 15th COVID-19-related death at the care center following an outbreak of the virus just two weeks ago when 96 people tested positive—56 residents and 40 staff members. Still, the owners of the memory care home stand by their decision to opt-out of free COVID testing.

“We are saddened to share that two of our dear residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. We all mourn the loss of these residents and express our deepest sympathy to the families impacted. Our senior residents are family, not merely numbers on a page. Our team of serving hearts is fiercely working to care for residents during this unprecedented time,” Canyon Creek wrote on its Facebook page.