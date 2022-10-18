Billings Clinic opens Bozeman location over the weekend

West Yellowstone clinic slated to open January 2023

By Jason Bacaj MANAGING EDITOR

BOZEMAN—The Billings Clinic formally opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a ribbon cutting, replete with a helicopter, cheerleaders and mascots from both Bozeman high schools and Montana State University.

“When Billings Clinic started planning for building here in Bozeman, we knew a couple of things. One… this community was going to continue to expand. We also knew how important it is for patients to receive care in their communities,” said Dr. Clint Seger, interim CEO for Billings Clinic.

The opening marked the first milestone in Billings Clinic expanding operations and services for communities in Gallatin County. The nonprofit health care organization is scheduled to open a clinic in West Yellowstone in January 2023, said Hannah Shirkey, vice president of regional operations.

The West Yellowstone clinic will have an urgent care and occupational medicine services, Shirkey said. She added that the organization will look at data to see what specialties would make sense to add to that location, such as pediatrics and OB-GYN services.

The Bozeman clinic has an outpatient surgery center, multi-specialty clinic designed to encourage collaboration between physicians and a health garden between the clinic and surgery center.

“One of the things you see a lot from us is the word neighbor,” said Jim Duncan, Billings Clinic Foundation president, ahead of the ribbon cutting. “We care about our neighbors and we really want the relationships (in Bozeman) to be lasting… we want you thoughts, we want your input about how we can do better to serve you and your family and your needs.”